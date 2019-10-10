Hammond: UK will ask for Brexit extension

Media player
Philip Hammond says government will ask for Brexit extension
The former chancellor Philip Hammond has told the BBC he believes the government will comply with legislation passed by Parliament demanding the PM request an extension to the Brexit process.
"A general election doesn't solve the problem" of Brexit, he added.
10 Oct 2019
