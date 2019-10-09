Patel: 'Nothing is over yet'

Media player
Priti Patel on Brexit: 'Nothing is over yet'
Home Secretary Priti Patel has insisted "nothing is over yet" when it comes to negotiations with the EU over Brexit.
She said the prime minister was still holding a number of bilateral talks with other leaders and the government wanted to leave with a deal come 31 October.
But, she added: "We are absolutely clear we will leave without a deal if that is the situation we are being put in... but we are prepared come what may."
09 Oct 2019
