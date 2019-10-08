Media player
Parliament prorogued after official ceremony
Parliament has been suspended ahead of a Queen's Speech - to set out the government's plans - next Monday.
The ceremony brought to an end to the longest session since the English civil war, at 349 sitting days.
It comes two weeks after the UK Supreme Court said the government's previous attempt to prorogue Parliament was unlawful.
There were noisy protests in the House of Commons in September.
08 Oct 2019
