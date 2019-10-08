'There is a lot the individual can do'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What will it take to be carbon neutral by 2050?
What changes will have to be made to make the UK carbon neutral by the middle of the century?
Politics Live reporter Ellie Price speaks to Extinction Rebellion, Leeds City Council, and Lord Stern.
-
08 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window