PM: Our Brexit proposal is very fair

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson says UK Brexit proposal 'very fair'
The prime minister says the UK's latest proposals on Brexit are "very reasonable" and the two sides now need to get on and "thrash out" the details.
Boris Johnson said the UK's "generous" offer would "respect" the Good Friday Agreement and avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.
-
07 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window