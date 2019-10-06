'Plea' for Brexit secretary to reveal 'cunning plan'
Stephen Barclay has been pressed on how the government will respond to a new law designed to force it to seek an extension to the Brexit deadline if a deal is not reached by 19 October.

The BBC's Andrew Marr "pleaded" with the Brexit secretary to reveal the "cunning plan".

