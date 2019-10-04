Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rory Stewart: Political parties becoming 'more extreme'
Former Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart says he feels political parties are becoming "more and more extreme".
Outlining his reasons for standing as an independent candidate in next year's London mayoral election, Mr Stewart told the BBC the Conservative Party was moving in a direction which was "more difficult" for him.
Boris Johnson's tone was "more populist than I'm comfortable with", he said.
-
04 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49935699/rory-stewart-political-parties-becoming-more-extremeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window