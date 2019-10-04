Media player
Green co-leader: 'The oceans are rising but so are we'
Co-leader Jonathan Bartley tells the Green Party's annual conference in Newport the party now has 50,000 members.
The party is giving a voice to those concerned about climate change, he tells activists.
04 Oct 2019
