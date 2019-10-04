'This is not a prime minister who can be trusted'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

This is not a prime minister who can be trusted - Jo Maugham QC

Jo Maugham QC explains that he has taken the government to court in Scotland because "he is making contradictory statements".

He says he wants the courts to oblige the PM to obey by the law ensuring that the UK must not leave the EU without a deal.

  • 04 Oct 2019