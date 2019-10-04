Rory Stewart reads Johnson's school report

Video

At the Letters Live 2019 event in London last night, Rory Stewart appeared on stage to read a letter sent from the house master at Eton, Martin Hammond, to Boris Johnson's father, Stanley.

After arriving on stage, he said the letter "constitutes my resignation from the Conservative Party," although many assumed the former international development secretary was joking.

He read the letter in full, which includes references to schoolboy Boris Johnson's tendency to seem "affronted when criticised".