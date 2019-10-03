Varadkar: Brexit proposals 'fall short'

Media player
Irish Taioseach Leo Varadkar: Government proposals 'fall short'
Irish leader Leo Varadkar says he was glad to see proposals on the Northern Ireland border from the UK.
However, he added that the proposals "fall short in a number of aspects".
03 Oct 2019
