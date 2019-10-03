Government 'has proposed a new deal for NI'

Media player
Boris Johnson: Government 'has proposed a new deal for Northern Ireland'
Boris Johnson has told MPs that the government has submitted a new proposal to the European Union which seeks to avoid the controversial backstop.
"The previous withdrawal agreement and political declaration would have permanently anchored the UK within the orbit of EU regulation and customs arrangements," he said in the Commons.
03 Oct 2019
