Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: What happened on Wednesday?
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.
The government also delivered its new Brexit proposals to the EU including plans to replace the Irish backstop.
The plan would see Northern Ireland stay in the European single market for goods, but leave the customs union - resulting in new customs checks.
The European Commission said there had been progress but "problems" remained.
Here's a round-up of what happened on Wednesday.
-
03 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window