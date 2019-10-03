Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scottish Conservatives want Brexit deal to "go forward"
The Scottish Conservatives still want to "go forward" and exit the EU on October 31st with a deal, says Maurice Corry MSP.
It comes after his party’s interim leader Jackson Carlaw said this week that the Scottish Conservatives had dropped their opposition to a no-deal Brexit.
The SNP’s Stuart McMillan pressed Mr Corry on BBC Debate Night about whether MSPs were consulted before Mr Carlaw’s announcement.
Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer added that a no-deal Brexit would be devastating for Scotland.
03 Oct 2019
