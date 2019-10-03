Video

The Scottish Conservatives still want to "go forward" and exit the EU on October 31st with a deal, says Maurice Corry MSP.

It comes after his party’s interim leader Jackson Carlaw said this week that the Scottish Conservatives had dropped their opposition to a no-deal Brexit.

The SNP’s Stuart McMillan pressed Mr Corry on BBC Debate Night about whether MSPs were consulted before Mr Carlaw’s announcement.

Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer added that a no-deal Brexit would be devastating for Scotland.