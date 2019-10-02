Abbott first black MP at PMQs despatch box
Video

Diane Abbott becomes first black MP at PMQs despatch box

Shadow Home secretary Diane Abbott became the first black MP to represent their party at Prime Minister's Questions. .

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending the Conservative Party conference Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab represented the government, and Diane Abbott took the place of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

