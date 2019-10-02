PM: We are ready for a no deal Brexit

Media player
PM Boris Johnson: We are ready for a no deal Brexit
Boris Johnson has told delegates at the Tory Party conference that he wishes to avoid, but is prepared for, a no deal Brexit.
Speaking in Manchester, the prime minister said his new proposal for a deal with the EU would involve compromise on both sides.
02 Oct 2019
