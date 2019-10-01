Irish customs checks 'can be absolutely minimal'
PM: Post-Brexit customs checks 'can be absolutely minimal'

Boris Johnson has said there will have to be customs checks on the island of Ireland after Brexit, but they can be "absolutely minimal" and away from the border.

The PM said if the EU was going to "insist" on customs checks "then we will have to accept that reality".

But it was put to him by the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that it was not the EU who were demanding such checks.

