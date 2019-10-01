Irish customs checks 'can be absolutely minimal'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PM: Post-Brexit customs checks 'can be absolutely minimal'
Boris Johnson has said there will have to be customs checks on the island of Ireland after Brexit, but they can be "absolutely minimal" and away from the border.
The PM said if the EU was going to "insist" on customs checks "then we will have to accept that reality".
But it was put to him by the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that it was not the EU who were demanding such checks.
-
01 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49898802/pm-post-brexit-customs-checks-can-be-absolutely-minimalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window