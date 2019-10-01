Javid: There is a 'real issue' with inheritance tax
Speaking at a Conservative Party conference event, Chancellor Sajid Javid said there was "a real issue" with inheritance tax adding that "it's something that's on my mind".

Estates worth more than £325,000 are liable for the tax at 40%, except when the deceased leaves everything above the threshold to their spouse.

