How could Brexit affect music festivals?
Music festivals are a massive part of British culture, with a chance to hang out in a muddy field, drink warm cider and, most importantly, see a huge number of bands in one weekend.
This summer gave us an excellent season of festivals - but will things be different next year?
BBC online political reporter Jennifer Scott ask fans, artists and industry experts about their predictions for a post-Brexit festival season.
Filming: Andrew Williams Editing: Nick Raikes
02 Oct 2019
