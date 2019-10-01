Media player
Boris Johnson: 'Critical moment of choice' for Brexit deal
Boris Johnson has told the BBC the UK faces a "critical moment of choice" on the future of the Irish border.
He said there would have to be "some checks" on goods moving between the UK and Ireland after Brexit.
01 Oct 2019
