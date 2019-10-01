PM denies 'touching' journalist
Boris Johnson denies allegations made by Charlotte Edwardes

In an interview with BBC Breakfast Mr Johnson said the allegations made by the journalist Charlotte Edwardes about an incident 20 years ago when she claims he 'touched' her inner thigh were "not true."

The prime minister said he instead wanted to focus on his parties new policies.

