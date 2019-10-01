Boris Johnson rejects leaks over Irish border plan
The prime minister told BBC Breakfast he was "not going to be producing now what we are going to be tabling" to the EU.

He rejected leaked claims overnight that the government has proposed "customs clearance zones" to tackle the Irish border issue.

