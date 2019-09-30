'Mummy did you ever think we’d be here today?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Javid: 'Mummy did you ever think we’d be here

Chancellor Sajid Javid addressed his mum in Punjabi during his party conference speech.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 30 Sep 2019