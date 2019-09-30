Javid addresses his mum in Punjabi during speech
Sajid Javid addresses his mum in Punjabi at Tory party conference

Chancellor Sajid Javid spoke in Punjabi as he addressed his mother in the audience at the Conservative party conference.

He said she had been proud when the first Asians moved into Coronation Street in Manchester 20 years ago, but now his family were the first Asians to move into Downing Street.

"Mummy did you ever think we’d be here today?" he asked her.

