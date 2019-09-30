Javid: 'We are the workers' party'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tory conference: 'We are the workers' party' - Sajid Javid
Chancellor Sajid Javid has said the UK will "end low pay altogether" by aiming to raise the National Living Wage.
Speaking at the Tory Party Conference in Manchester, he said was setting a new target - to raise it to two-thirds of median earnings.
On the basis of current forecasts, this would increase it to £10.50 an hour, he said.
"It's clear that it's the Consevatives who are the real party of labour - we are the workers' party," he said.
-
30 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49884017/tory-conference-we-are-the-workers-party-sajid-javidRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window