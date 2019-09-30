Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bishop Auckland: Conservative target seat
The constituency voted to leave the EU but the Labour MP Helen Goodman supported the remain campaign.
This is the type of constituency that the Conservative Party would hope to win over in the next general election.
Will the people of Bishop Auckland vote for Labour or vote to leave the EU?
Ellie Price was there for Politics Live.
-
30 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window