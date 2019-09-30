Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson responds to allegations of inappropriate behaviour
Boris Johnson insists allegations about his conduct towards women have not overshadowed the Conservative Party conference.
"I think that what the public want to hear is what we're doing for them and for the country" he said.
The prime minister has denied a female journalist's claim he squeezed her thigh at a lunch 20 years ago - and denied any wrongdoing over his links to US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri.
30 Sep 2019
