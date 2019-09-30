Sajid Javid: No-deal Brexit could happen

Video

The UK could still leave the EU without a deal, Chancellor Sajid Javid has said.

Insisting that the government is trying to reach an agreement with the EU, he told the Today programme: "We cannot have any more dither and delay and we will leave, if we have to, without a deal on October the 31st".

Asked how the government would do that when law prevents a no-deal Brexit, he did not give details, but said that revealing details would the be "the absolute worst negotiating strategy".