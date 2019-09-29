Johnson: 'I've been the model of restraint'
Boris Johnson: 'I think I've been the model of restraint'

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was challenged about his language and tone in the Commons in the aftermath of the Supreme Court judgement.

Speaking on Andrew Marr he said that he stands by his words.

