Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'MPs should learn from young people'
Two members of the UK Youth Parliament, Rory Moore and Sara Bokrugji, reflect on a fractious week in Westminster politics.
They say the Youth Parliament's policy of debating the "point not the person" could be helpful in Westminster.
It follows a stormy debate as MPs returned to Parliament after a Supreme Court decision that the suspension of Parliament was unlawful.
The UK Youth Parliament is a non-party political organisation and has 369 seats for elected members, aged 11-18.
-
28 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window