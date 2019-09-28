'MPs should learn from young people'
Two members of the UK Youth Parliament, Rory Moore and Sara Bokrugji, reflect on a fractious week in Westminster politics.

They say the Youth Parliament's policy of debating the "point not the person" could be helpful in Westminster.

It follows a stormy debate as MPs returned to Parliament after a Supreme Court decision that the suspension of Parliament was unlawful.

The UK Youth Parliament is a non-party political organisation and has 369 seats for elected members, aged 11-18.

