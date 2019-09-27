Gina Miller: 'MPs should be ashamed of themselves'

Video

Gina Miller has told BBC Question Time she watched the ill-tempered debate in the Commons on Wednesday in "total horror and disgust".

The anti-Brexit campaigner also said Prime Minister Boris Johnson could have "set the tone" by saying sorry after the Supreme Court ruled his decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.

Defending Mr Johnson's use of the word "humbug", Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly said Labour MP Paula Sherriff had "attributed to him certain words that he had not said".

