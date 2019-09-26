'I've had death threats' - MP to Cummings

Media player
MP confronts PM's adviser Dominic Cummings
"Get Brexit done," Dominic Cummings responds to Labour MP Karl Turner who told him he'd "had death threats overnight".
Labour MP Karl Turner's staff filmed the encounter with Mr Cummings, Boris Johnson's senior adviser.
26 Sep 2019
