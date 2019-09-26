'I've had death threats': MP confronts Cummings

Media player
Labour MP Karl Turner confronts Dominic Cummings over death threats
"Get Brexit done," Dominic Cummings responds to Labour MP Karl Turner telling him he's "had death threats overnight".
Labour MP Karl Turner's staff filmed the encounter with Mr Cummings, Boris Johnson's senior adviser.
26 Sep 2019
