'PM should apologise' for Jo Cox comments

Labour's Jess Phillips is among MPs who have called on Boris Johnson to apologise after he said the best way to honour Jo Cox, the MP murdered during the EU referendum campaign, was to "get Brexit done".

He was also criticised for calling the law aimed at blocking a no-deal Brexit the "surrender bill".

Tory Party chairman James Cleverly said accusations had been "deeply unfair".

Asking an urgent question in the Commons on the prime minister's language, Jess Phillips said the "bravest and strongest thing to do" would be for the prime minister to apologise.

She said use of language which invoked "the war, such as betrayal and treachery" had "clearly been tested, and work-shopped and worked up and entirely designed to inflame hatred and division".

She added she felt "pity" for those Conservative MPs who "have to toe his line".

