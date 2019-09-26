Video

Brendan Cox whose MP wife Jo was murdered says last night's Commons debate shocked him.

He told the Today programme: "It creates an atmosphere where attacks and violence are more likely than they otherwise would've been." Cox urged all sides of politics to avoid inflammatory words.

Boris Johnson is facing a backlash from MPs after he was accused of using "dangerous" language over Brexit.

Mr Cox was filmed in a radio car while on-air to Radio 4's Today programme.