Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox 'shocked' by Commons language
Brendan Cox whose MP wife Jo was murdered says last night's Commons debate shocked him.
He told the Today programme: "It creates an atmosphere where attacks and violence are more likely than they otherwise would've been." Cox urged all sides of politics to avoid inflammatory words.
Boris Johnson is facing a backlash from MPs after he was accused of using "dangerous" language over Brexit.
Mr Cox was filmed in a radio car while on-air to Radio 4's Today programme.
26 Sep 2019
