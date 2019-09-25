'The PM fought the law but the law won'
The SNP's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, has said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's position is "no longer tenable".

"His failure to resign is an embarrassment," Mr Blackford told the House of Commons.

"We had to do what we can as a United Kingdom to remedy the waste and incompetence of the high-taxing and fish-abandoning government of the SNP in Scotland," responded Mr Johnson.

