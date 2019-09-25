'Even my five-year-old knows... you have to say sorry'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson demands apology from PM
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has said the prime minister needs to understand that "actions have consequences".
Referring to Boris Johnson's unlawful decision to suspend Parliament, she said: "Even my five-year-old knows that if you do something wrong you have to say sorry."
- Read more: Supreme Court was wrong, Johnson tells MPs
-
25 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49833561/lib-dem-leader-jo-swinson-demands-apology-from-pmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window