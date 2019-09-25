'Even my five-year-old knows... you have to say sorry'
Video

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson demands apology from PM

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has said the prime minister needs to understand that "actions have consequences".

Referring to Boris Johnson's unlawful decision to suspend Parliament, she said: "Even my five-year-old knows that if you do something wrong you have to say sorry."

  • 25 Sep 2019
