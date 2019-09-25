Johnson: 'The court was wrong'
Boris Johnson tells Parliament 'the court was wrong'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told Parliament the Supreme Court was "wrong" to rule that the decision to prorogue Parliament was unlawful.

In his first statement to the House of Commons since the ruling, he said Parliament was "gridlocked and paralysed", and accused opposition MPs of "selfishness and political cowardice" in not being willing to "move aside and give the people a say".

