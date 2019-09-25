'Ask for an extension and let's have an election'
Corbyn to Johnson: 'Ask for an extension and let's have an election'

Labour's leader has refused the prime minister's challenge for opposition parties to table a motion of no confidence in the government.

Jeremy Corbyn replied to Boris Johnson by saying he had one key condition before he would call for a general election.

  • 25 Sep 2019
