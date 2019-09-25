Corbyn: 'Dangerous PM' Johnson 'not fit for office'
Boris Johnson a 'dangerous PM... not fit for office' – Jeremy Corbyn

The leader of the Labour Party says Boris Johnson is not fit for the office of prime minister and thinks he is above the law.

Jeremy Corbyn accused Mr Johnson's government of holding "sham Brexit negotiations" and having "chaotic and inadequate" preparations for no-deal.

