'No shame' over Supreme Court ruling, says MP
Labour MP Barry Sheerman has made a furious speech in the Commons, calling the attorney general's statements on morality "a disgrace".

He said that Geoffrey Cox had "no shame at all" over Tuesday's ruling by the Supreme Court.

  • 25 Sep 2019