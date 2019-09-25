'This Parliament is a disgrace'
Attorney general tells MPs 'this Parliament is a disgrace'

The Attorney General, Geoffrey Cox, has told MPs that the current Parliament is a "dead Parliament" and is "too cowardly" to call an election.

He told members of the Commons that the Parliament was "a disgrace".

