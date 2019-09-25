Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hinkley nuclear plant to cost extra £2.9bn
The new nuclear plant being built at Hinkley Point C will cost up to £2.9bn more than thought, French power company EDF has said.
Blaming "challenging ground conditions" EDF director Paul Spence told the Today programme it will now cost up to £22.5bn.
In common with other major UK building projects, such as Crossrail and HS2, the power plant is over budget.
EDF last raised its estimate for the project in 2017, by £1.5bn.
-
25 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window