Gove in testy exchange over Supreme Court decision

Parliament: Gove in testy exchange Supreme Court decision
Speaking on the Today programme, Michael Gove said the government respected the decision of the Supreme Court but that there is 'respectable legal opinion that disagrees with that view'.
MPs will return to the Commons on Wednesday morning after Tuesday's ruling that the suspension of Parliament was unlawful.
25 Sep 2019
