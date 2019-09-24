Media player
Donald Trump: Boris Johnson is 'doing very well'
President Trump has expressed his support for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hours after the Supreme Court ruled that his decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.
The two men took questions from reporters after meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
He said Mr Johnson was a friend of his, was doing very well, and would get Brexit done.
24 Sep 2019
