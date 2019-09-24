Jeremy Corbyn pledges to redesign health system

Video

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said the party plans to redesign the system for licensing medicines in the UK in order to provide cheaper drugs to the NHS.

He spoke about a nine-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis, and others with conditions such as hepatitis C and breast cancer, who he said were being "denied life-saving medicines by a system that puts profits for shareholders before people's lives".

He said Labour would create a publicly-owned generic drugs manufacturer.