Corbyn: The PM should now resign
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Corbyn's Labour conference speech: The PM should resign

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says Boris Johnson's attempt to shut down opposition to his Brexit plan "has failed", after the Supreme Court ruled the government had acted unlawfully in suspending Parliament.

Speaking at the Labour Party conference, he said democracy "will not be stifled" and called on the prime minister to resign. The audience responded by chanting "Johnson out".

  • 24 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Corbyn: 'I invite Johnson to consider his position'