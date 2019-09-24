Brexit: What happened after Supreme Court verdict?
Brexit: The Supreme Court verdict – and what happened next

Rival politicians have called for Boris Johnson to resign after his suspension of Parliament was ruled unlawful.

The prime minister said he would respect the Supreme Court's ruling but "profoundly disagreed" with it.

Parliament will now resume sitting as the suspension, or proroguing, was deemed void.

