Brexit: The Supreme Court verdict – and what happened next
Rival politicians have called for Boris Johnson to resign after his suspension of Parliament was ruled unlawful.
The prime minister said he would respect the Supreme Court's ruling but "profoundly disagreed" with it.
Parliament will now resume sitting as the suspension, or proroguing, was deemed void.
24 Sep 2019
