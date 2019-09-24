PM: 'This is a verdict that we will respect'
Boris Johnson has said he respects but disagrees with the Supreme Court ruling that his decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.

Speaking in New York, the prime minister vowed to "get on and deliver Brexit on 31 October".

  • 24 Sep 2019
