Corbyn: 'I invite Johnson to consider his position'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn: 'I invite Boris Johnson to consider his position'
Jeremy Corbyn has urged Boris Johnson to "consider his position" after the Supreme Court ruled the PM's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the run-up to Brexit was "unlawful".
At the Labour Party conference in Brighton, Mr Corbyn told delighted delegates, Mr Johnson should become the "shortest-serving Prime Minister there's ever been".
He added he would be in touch with the Speaker of the House of Commons immediately to demand that Parliament is recalled.
-
24 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49810786/jeremy-corbyn-i-invite-boris-johnson-to-consider-his-positionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window